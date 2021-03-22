Parker Hannifin is sponsoring a GED Boot Camp in partnership with Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College. The camp will take place at Parker Hannifin Quick Coupling in Chetek at 1715 Parker Drive, April 19-23 & 26-30. Camp will run Monday –Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants will enroll in Adult Education Classes intended to help adults prepare for the official GED/HSED exams, which will be given on site in a state approved testing lab.
This opportunity is free and available to those 18 years of age and the class in which they started ninth grade has graduated. Everything required to obtain your GED is covered and then some.
All completers will receive a $250 voucher towards their next class at WITC, provided by the WITC Foundation.
There is an opportunity to interview for job openings onsite at Parker Hannifin.
For more information contact one of the following: Ann Hanson, ann.hanson@witc.edu, 1-800-243-9482 ext. 5478; Tammy Will, tammy.will@witc.edu, 715-234-7082 est.5113; or Kari Willers, kari.willers@park.com, 715-924-9404.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.