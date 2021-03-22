Parker Hannifin is sponsoring a GED Boot Camp in partnership with Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College. The camp will take place at Parker Hannifin Quick Coupling in Chetek at 1715 Parker Drive, April 19-23 & 26-30. Camp will run Monday –Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants will enroll in Adult Education Classes intended to help adults prepare for the official GED/HSED exams, which will be given on site in a state approved testing lab.

This opportunity is free and available to those 18 years of age and the class in which they started ninth grade has graduated. Everything required to obtain your GED is covered and then some.

All completers will receive a $250 voucher towards their next class at WITC, provided by the WITC Foundation.

There is an opportunity to interview for job openings onsite at Parker Hannifin.

For more information contact one of the following: Ann Hanson, ann.hanson@witc.edu, 1-800-243-9482 ext. 5478; Tammy Will, tammy.will@witc.edu, 715-234-7082 est.5113; or Kari Willers, kari.willers@park.com, 715-924-9404.

