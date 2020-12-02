Marshfield Clinic Health System is offering free adult flu shot clinics in December for those ages 19 and older at its medical offices throughout central and western Wisconsin.
At Marshfield Clinic-Rice Lake Center, 1700 W. Stout St., Rice Lake, free flu vaccines will be give Saturday, Dec. 12, and Sunday, Dec. 13, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
No appointment is needed; walk-ins only.
Flu vaccinations are strongly recommended this season, particularly with the continued COVID-19 pandemic.
The body needs at least 2 weeks to develop an immune response.
Continue to wear a mask, wash hands frequently, sneeze into your arm and stay home when you are sick to halt the spread of both influenza and COVID-19.
Flu season ranges from December to February.
The clinic may be participating in community events or extend hours specifically for flu shot clinics. Those dates and times, along with other flu resources, can be found at marshfieldclinic.org/flu.
