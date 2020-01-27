On February 7, WITC-Rice Lake’s dental assistant students, instructors and area professionals will provide free dental services to children through the Give Kids a Smile program.
The annual event, organized by the American Dental Association, will be held at WITC-Rice Lake on Friday, February 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Services will include screenings, treatment and education to children in WITC’s state-of-the-art dental assistant lab. WITC 2nd semester students will be there to assist and observe.
Appointments can be made by calling 715.234.7082 ext. 5247. Each child will be given a 20–40 minute appointment, depending on age and dental care needs. The appointment may consist of exams, x-rays, cleanings, fillings, extractions, etc. The event will fit in as many children as possible, so appointments should be made as soon as possible.
Dental professionals who wish to donate time that day should contact Jennifer.Holden@witc.edu.
The American Dental Association began Give Kids a Smile in 2003, and it has grown to 1500 local events held all over the U.S., benefiting 450,000 children through the efforts of 40,000 or more volunteers.
WITC is grateful to all its community partnerships. Your support of the WITC Foundation is essential to student success. For information on how to contribute, visit witc.edu/donate.
