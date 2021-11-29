Barron County Public Health will be offering a free COVID-19 vaccine booster dose clinic on Dec. 15 from 1-6 p.m. No appointment is needed. People ages 18 and older are welcome.
The walk-in clinic will be held at the Barron County Government Center at 335 East Monroe Ave., Barron. Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson will be available. Participants should bring their CDC vaccination card; Public Health staff can help people obtain a new one if the original is lost.
Curbside service is available for people who have difficulty with mobility or walking into the clinic. Park near the doors and call 715-418-1748, and a nurse will come out to the vehicle.
Everyone ages 18 and older can get now get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine if it's been at least six months since the last dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or at least two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
People can choose which vaccine to get as a booster dose, no matter which vaccine was administered first. Mixing brands is OK.
Public Health also offers walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone 12 years and older and booster doses for people 18 years and older on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and from 1-4 p.m. For children ages 5 to 11, schedule a vaccine appointment by visiting barroncountywi.gov.
While vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent severe COVID-19, everyone should continue to practice good public health behavior. This means wearing a mask indoors, avoiding large gatherings, staying home when you feel sick, and getting tested if you have symptoms or after a close contact.
To find a vaccine site visit vaccinefinder.org. For more information on booster doses, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-dose.htm.
