The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Nearly 20,000 friends and neighbors in Barron County have already gotten their shots. It is not too late to get one. The Community Vaccination Clinic located at UW-EC Barron County has closed but there are still plenty of opportunities to get a vaccine.
Public Health will be giving free Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines at the Barron County Fair on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pfizer is available to anyone ages 12 and older. Johnson and Johnson is available for people 18 years and older. Vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Public Health also offers free vaccines Monday through Friday at its office in Barron. Call 715-537-5691, ext. 6442, for more information.
People can also call their doctor or clinic to schedule an appointment for a vaccine. Many pharmacies in the area are also offering free vaccines including Walgreens and Walmart in Rice Lake and CVS in Barron. All COVID-19 vaccines are completely free of charge with no insurance needed. To find a vaccination site, visit vaccines.gov.
“We are happy to see so many people in Barron County choosing to get their vaccine and encourage others to consider it as well," Public Health Manager Laura Sauve said. “We understand people may have questions and encourage them to speak with their doctors or our nursing staff to help them make the decision.”
On July 8, the state Department of Health Services released COVID-19 vaccine maps. These maps show vaccination rates by new geographic boundaries, including:
- Census tracts
- Municipalities (cities, towns, and villages)
- School district boundaries
- Zip code tabulation areas
The new maps will allow people to view current COVID-19 vaccine data in different geographic areas. Geographic boundaries use location data from the Wisconsin Immunization Registry (WIR) to populate the maps based on the address an individual has on file. When comparing with the existing vaccine dashboard on the website, people may see differences in total numbers of residents who have received at least one dose and completed a series. These differences are due to addresses that cannot be validated and geocoded. Data represent all COVID-19 vaccinations reported to WIR for those who reside in that geographic area. The maps can be found on the DHS website dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.htm#summary.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Wisconsin Department of Health or the CDC vaccine websites.
