Twisted Ewe Yarns, a pop-up shop at Cedar Mall, is offering free classes to make a Quarantine Baby Blanket. The upcoming classes are Wednesday, March 10, from 2-4 p.m. or 6-8 p.m.; Friday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to noon or 6-8 p.m.; and Sunday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to noon.

"Learn to make this baby blanket for free; just purchase materials when you arrive," Justin Fonfara said. More information can be found on the website twistedeweyarns.com.

