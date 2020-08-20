Fredrickson's life spans two pandemics

Born in 1920, during the first pandemic, the Spanish flu, Esther Fredrickson, a long time Sawyer Street resident, will celebrate her 100th birthday Thursday, Aug. 20, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
From the Great Depression and World War II through space exploration and the advent of digital computers and social media, she’s lived through it all.
After marrying Eskel Fredrickson in Rice Lake in 1940, she lived in Indiana, Oregon, Colorado and California before moving back to Rice Lake.
For more than 70 years, Esther has enjoyed being involved in community activities, church, Scandinavian cooking and baking, travel, 4-H and music. Before her retirement, Esther worked 20 plus years in the advertising/layout department of the Rice Lake Chronotype.
She is the last surviving charter member of the former Rice Lake Gospel Tabernacle, which stood at 136 W. Evans St., before being destroyed by fire.
She still enjoys having coffee with family and friends, including her children Stanley, Janice and Lorie and her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, celebrating Esther’s special day is limited to family. Send greetings to her at Care and Rehab/Barron, 660 E. Birch Ave., Barron, WI 54812.
