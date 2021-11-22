Fortnightly gives back with funds from Hollyberry Luncheon
Hollyberry co-chairs, from left, were Linda Hermann, Linda Schwinn, Pam Forrester.
 Photo submitted

The Rice Lake Fortnightly Club recently hosted its annual Hollyberry Luncheon Fundraiser. Co-chaired by Linda Hermann, Linda Schwinn and Pam Forrester, this year's event was held at Turtleback Golf Club and the money raised will go to support many non-profits in the area.

In the past year recipients included Field of Dreams, Free Clinic, Hunt Hill, Daybreak, Boys and Girls Club, Hospice, Senior Center, Food Pantry, Rice Lake Back Pack Program, Pioneer Village Museum, Rice Lake Public Library, Northern Star Theatre and Red Barn Theatre.

In addition, Fortnightly awards three $1,000 scholarships annually.

