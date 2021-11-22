Fortnightly gives back with funds from Hollyberry Luncheon

The Rice Lake Fortnightly Club recently hosted its annual Hollyberry Luncheon Fundraiser. Co-chaired by Linda Hermann, Linda Schwinn and Pam Forrester, this year's event was held at Turtleback Golf Club and the money raised will go to support many non-profits in the area.
In the past year recipients included Field of Dreams, Free Clinic, Hunt Hill, Daybreak, Boys and Girls Club, Hospice, Senior Center, Food Pantry, Rice Lake Back Pack Program, Pioneer Village Museum, Rice Lake Public Library, Northern Star Theatre and Red Barn Theatre.
In addition, Fortnightly awards three $1,000 scholarships annually.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.