Abigail Dykstra, a senior at Rice Lake High School and the daughter of Charles and Patricia Dykstra, was the Rice Lake Fortnightly Club's Senior Girl Honoree on Sept. 28.
She has maintained a 4.0 grade-point average throughout her academic career, earning honor roll recognition each of her high school years thus far while challenging herself with three Advanced Placement classes her junior year and two her senior year.
She intends to take courses through the Early College Credit Program at UW-Eau Claire — Barron County during the second semester of her senior year. She has also received four Outstanding Student Achievement awards, one each from the foreign language, science, health and social studies departments. Her sophomore year, she was awarded the Rice Lake High School Student of the Month for the month of February and recently, she was named a National Merit Scholar semifinalist and intends to compete for further recognition.
As well as excelling academically, Dykstra is also a passionate musician. She has been taking private piano lessons for the past 11 years, participating in numerous recitals and festivals throughout her musical career. She also enjoys performing for the residents of local nursing homes. Beyond piano performances, she also participates in various high school vocal ensembles. She has been a singer in both the general choir and jazz ensemble since her freshman year. Her junior and senior years, she has been selected for participation in the audition-only chamber choir. Through these groups, she has performed at Solo/Ensemble festivals, concerts, UW-Eau Claire's ChoirFest clinic and performance.
Outside of music and academics, Dykstra is also involved in several extracurricular activities through her high school. She played volleyball as a freshmen and sophomore, and she was a member of the Future Business Leaders of America club her first three years of high school. She received National Honor Society recognition as a junior in her first year of eligibility and was selected as one of four NHS officers as a senior. Through NHS, she has been an active volunteer in her community, working concession shifts for local sporting events, helping at youth festivals, ringing bells for the Salvation Army, and assisting teachers at the high school. She is also involved in high school theater performances — as a freshman she was cast in the production of "The Wizard of Oz" and she recently earned roles in this year's fall production.
Her community involvement extends far beyond her school activities. She has enjoyed volunteering through her church as an altar server since elementary school, and she also frequently works at festivals and dinners organized by the parish community. She has been an active participant in Barron County 4-H as a member of the Rock Creek club for the past eight years. As a freshman, she was elected secretary of her club and, as a junior, she was elected president. Through her 4-H club, she has organized meetings and coordinated volunteer efforts like highway cleanups, donation drives for the Barron County Humane Society, and monthly collections of homemade cards for the residents of local nursing homes.
As well as volunteering through her own club, Dykstra has also worked directly through the Barron County 4-H dog project. She has been a member of the project since she joined 4-H and has become a role model for incoming students. She enjoys assisting the project leaders with developing meeting agendas, presenting the information at project meetings, and demonstrating techniques during training. Recently, she has worked with some of the adult leaders and long-term members to implement a dog project youth leader position. As a youth leader, she intends to be responsible for managing communication platforms with the other members and their parents as well as organizing member-led fundraisers and advertisements.
After graduating high school, Dykstra plans to pursue a bachelor's degree in general biological sciences before going on to earn a doctorate degree in biomedical research with an emphasis in neuroscience. Eventually, she hopes to follow a career path as a biomedical scientist, working to research and develop the techniques and treatments that are put into practice in clinics.
