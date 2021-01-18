Fortnightly Club honors Young

The Rice Lake Fortnightly Club's senior girl for Jan. 19 is Adrianna Young. She is the daughter of John and Alissa Young.
The Rice Lake High School senior excels in academics and was selected this year to be an officer for the National Honor Society. She has an Academic Letter and was inducted into the NHS as a junior.
She has also been active in FBLA for four years and has participated in as many COVID-19 friendly activities as is possible this school year.
Her hard work in sports has paid off. She has played volleyball for all four years of high school as well as four years of softball. She has earned many awards in softball including a Big Rivers All-Conference second team selection as a sophomore as well as a honorable mention in her freshman season. This past fall she signed to play softball in college at the University of St. Thomas, a Division I school in Minnesota. Her position for the Tommies will be catcher.
In the community, Young has volunteered her time with many organizations. She helped mend and clean trails at Hunt Hill, rang bells for the Salvation Army and planned events for Coaches versus Cancer as well as Forest Run.
In the summer she stays involved with future Warrior athletes by volunteering at concessions and working the scoreboard. With her love of sports, she mentors Little Diggers, a group of girls that are improving their skills for playing volleyball.
Young is a busy girl but takes time to work in her dad's Snap-On Tool business and do some babysitting. She also volunteers with the Rice Lake Area School District's summer school program, helping kids stay engaged in the classroom and learn through fun activities.
Her post-graduation plans are to attend the University of St. Thomas and pursue a career in physical therapy.
