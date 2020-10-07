Fortnightly Club honors Widiker

The Rice Lake Fortnightly Club honored Carley Widiker as a senior girl honoree at its Sept. 22 meeting. Widiker transferred from Chetek to Rice Lake last year and in both communities has taken a lead role in school and community improvements.
In Chetek, Widiker participated in school activities including student council, culture and Leos clubs, the Science Olympiad team and FBLA competitions during her 2 years there. In the community, she refereed at youth volleyball tournaments, worked at blood drives, filled backpacks at the food shelf, coached a youth volleyball league, served soup suppers at Chetek Lutheran Church, tutored middle school children and was the Chetek Lions Club youth group’s vice president.
Although she has only attended Rice Lake High School for a year, she has already joined FBLA, FCCLA, art club and National Honor Society. In the community, she is already a Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce youth representative and now a Fortnightly Club honoree, has participated in the Make It Happen movement and is the only one in her senior class to have a piece shown in the 2020 Art Scapes on Main.
Widiker has won academic and athletic letters, outstanding achievement and attendance awards. She also plans to develop a program that allows students an opportunity to letter in club participation.
After graduation, Widiker plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in finance. She cannot wait to pay tribute to both communities which have molded her into who she has become.
