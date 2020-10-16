Fortnightly Club honors Walters

The Rice Lake Fortnightly Club honored Micaela Walters as a senior girl honoree on Oct. 13. Walters, the daughter of Mike and Jenette Walters, excels in her academics and is involved in several school clubs and sports. She has taken many rigorous courses, and has received academic and outstanding awards as well as earning her induction into the National Honor Society. She earned her Greenhand and Star Greenhand degrees and is an officer in FFA. She is also active in FBLA, student council and marching band. As a member of these clubs, she helped plan homecoming events, FFA week and a teacher breakfast. She has also been a three sport athlete in volleyball, gymnastics and softball.
In the community, Walters has volunteered to help at local softball tournaments, put up petunia baskets and corn stalks along Main Street, and filled backpacks for the Feed Our Kids program. She currently works part-time at Animal Hospital North. She plans to attend UW-River Falls or UW-Stevens Point to pursue a degree in ecology/biology with a focus on wildlife rehabilitation.
