The Rice Lake Fortnightly Club recognized Rice Lake High School senior Seryahna Shuler-Masci at the Dec. 14 meeting. The daughter of Katrice Shuler and Ahmyn Masci, Seryahna has excelled in academics, been active in a wide array of school and community activities, and she has earned the respect of teachers and classmates for her extraordinary character.
An outstanding student, Seryahna has challenged herself with advanced coursework, received Academic Awards, and is a member of the National Honor Society. She has earned high praise from her teachers for her dedication to her academics, commitment to a growth mindset, and exceptional maturity and responsibility as a high school student. One of her teachers mentioned that she sought out constructive criticism and continuously worked to improve her skills. Another teacher awarded her with Student of the Term for her everyday leadership in class.
Seryahna has participated in a diverse array of activities. She is committed to theater and music. She has been an active member of the high school choir including the Jazz Choir. This fall she was in the musical revue "All Together Now." In the musical she was spotlighted when reprising her role from the Northern Star Theater show, "Newsies." Seryahna is also a dedicated athlete and spends countless hours with the soccer team and the Blue Hills Ski/Snowboard Race Team. The high school International Club looks to her leadership as an officer, where they count on her communication skills to present information at meetings and club events.
Committed to volunteering, at school Seryahna will be a teacher’s aide in the classroom and has helped with the high school’s Freshmen First Day. In the community she does bell ringing for the Salvation Army, helps with activities at Hunt Hill, has taught skiing, and has been a referee for youth soccer games.
Seryahna has a passion for both journalism and environmental science and following a four-year degree from Pacific University, she would like to combine these two interests and address the issue of climate change. Members of the Fortnightly Club look forward to seeing the future achievements of Seryahna Shuler-Masci.
