Morgan Hoff, daughter of Jill Hoff, was the Rice Lake Fortnightly Club’s honoree on Nov. 10.
Hoff has been an outstanding student. She was involved with student council all four years and has been a member of the National Honor Society her junior and senior years. She has taken numerous advanced placement classes and has been able to maintain a 4.0 grade point average in grades nine through 11.
She is a two-sport athlete, participating in gymnastics and volleyball all four years. In gymnastics, she was captain in grades 10 through 12.She feels serving as captain is one of her most important contributions to Rice Lake High school by being a role model to her gymnastic team. This has helped her to set an example and hopefully develop future leaders.She won the most consistent gymnaist in grade 10.
In music, she was involved in choir and solo and ensemble for choir her freshman year.
Other areas of interest are being involved in the International club her junior and senior years. She has been in the Future Business Leaders of America for four years. She took first place in a leadership course in grade 10. Morgan has been on the Math team in grades 11 and 12. This year she was chosen to do an internship at Marshfield Clinic.
In the community, Morgan has helped with the American Red Cross blood drives, the Coaches vs Cancer run, Forest Run, Operation Santa, Souls for Shoes, Salvation Army bell ringing, St. Joe’s School server, and has served as a volunteer for the RLHS Gymnastics Invitational. She is employed by Turtle back Golf Course and Convention Center as a banquet server. She is also a model for Elite Clothing store and Parkman Photography.
Morgan hopes to attend a Division 1 four year university. She plans to major in biology and minor in psychology. After college she hopes to attend medical school and become a plastic surgeon.
