Weather Alert

...SNOW SQUALLS WILL IMPACT TRAVEL INTO THIS AFTERNOON... AT 1010 AM, A NARROW BAND OF VERY HEAVY SNOW STRETCH FROM NEW ULM, TO THE NORTHERN AND WESTERN TWIN CITIES SUBURBS, TO NORTHWEST WISCONSIN. IT IS SLOWLY HEADING EAST. SNOW RATES OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR ARE OCCURRING IN THIS BAND. EXPECT VISIBILITIES AND TRAVEL CONDITIONS TO DETERIORATE RAPIDLY WITHIN SHORT DISTANCES. LEAVE EXTRA DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND OBJECTS AHEAD, AND SLOW DOWN! TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATION OF AROUND AN INCH CAN BE EXPECTED, BUT WHERE HEAVY SNOW PERSISTS THERE COULD BE UP TO 3 INCHES.