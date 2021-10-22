The Rice Lake Fortnightly Club recognized Rice Lake High School senior Anna Leamy on Oct.r 12 as its senior girl honoree. She is the daughter of Jeffrey and Tonia Leamy and excels in academics, leadership and extra-curricular activities.
Leamy is an outstanding student who has received many academic awards. She has maintained a high grade point average while taking many rigorous courses including advanced placement classes and five college classes at the UW-Eau Claire — Barron County Campus.
She stays involved in school and serves her community in numerous activities. She is an active member of the Rice Lake Young Ambassadors and National Honors Society. Over the past four years she has enjoyed volunteering with the numerous organizations including the Humane Society and the Chamber of Commerce.
As a gymnast, she is active in USA Gymnastics year-round. She is a level 9 gymnast at Deutsch’s Gymnastics where she serves as the team captain. She is a pre-school and beginner coach to young athletes and just passed her USAG judging test and will begin judging meets this month.
Through Rice Lake High School’s Internship program, she is currently interning with Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright, Attorney Laura Sutton and Rep. Dave Armstrong. This is a great opportunity and will help with her future plans of attending a four year university to major in political science followed by law school.
