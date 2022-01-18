The Rice Lake Fortnightly Club recognized AnnaMarie Jones, daughter of Amber and Michael Jones, as their senior girl honoree on Jan. 11.
Jones is an excellent student with a GPA of 3.58. She has been a member of the National Honor Society for the last two years of high school.
She has been active in band all four years of high school. She has participated in the marching, jazz and pep bands. She was drum major for her senior year. She has twice placed first in her solo at state solo/ensemble competition. She also participates in small ensembles of the band in the community and has helped Aimee Pashby by leading the band and giving personal lessons. She has a strong dedication to the band family.
Not only is she active in music, she is active in sports. She played golf for four years. She was awarded as an Academic All-State honoree by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin. She also coached soccer for three years, took two years of gymnastics, played three years of softball and was the captain of that team. She was ranked in the top 100 for the national CrossFit athletic program.
She worked at Culver's for eight months and also cleans the gym at CrossFit Rice Lake on weekends.
Jones plans on attending the University of Milwaukee to take a double major in physiology and sociology with a hope to help children through stressful times.
