Fortnightly Club honors Forsberg

The Rice Lake Fortnightly Club honored Grace Forsberg as a senior girl honoree on Jan. 19. The daughter of Mark and Rachel Johnson and Tim and Sarah Forsberg, she excels in her academics and is involved in school clubs and sports.
Forsberg has participated in every academic awards banquet in high school and maintains a high GPA. She was nominated as a junior for Badger Girls State. She is an officer for Future Business Leaders of America and is a part of the National Honor Society.
She has been a three-sport varsity athlete all four years of high school and has received leadership honors as a captain for both the basketball and swim teams.
Throughout high school, Forsberg has participated in many community service opportunities. She has been involved in helping her church make re usable menstrual pads for women in foreign countries who do not have access to feminine hygiene products. She has also helped with Operation Christmas Child that gives gifts to children overseas. As an FBLA officer, she worked with her team to organize events like Feed My Starving Children, the Forrest Run, Coaches vs. Cancer, and Christmas for Heroes. With her love for sports, she has volunteered at youth sporting events, doing book and clock work at basketball games and timing at swim meets.
After high school, Forsberg plans to attend the University of St. Thomas and major in exercise science. This degree will be the foundation for her to become a physical therapist. In addition to her academics, she is excited to swim next year as a Tommie.
