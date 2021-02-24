The Rice Lake Fortnightly senior girl honored Feb. 23 is Rice Lake High School senior Emma Leamy, the daughter of Jeffrey and Tonia Leamy. She excels in academics, leadership and extra-curricular activities.
In academics, she is an outstanding student who has received many academic awards and maintained a high grade-point average while taking many rigorous courses including nine advanced placement classes and three college classes at the UW-Eau Claire Barron County. She was inducted into the National Honor Society her junior year. She was the 2020 Badger Girls State nominee, a Sterling Star student of the month and a two-time student of the term award recipient.
Her leadership is shown as she stays involved in school and serves her community in numerous activities. She is an active member of the Warrior Robotics team, a three-year varsity swimmer, an officer of FBLA, and a Humane Society volunteer. Over the past four years, she has enjoyed volunteering in activities such as food drives, the Forrest Run, Coaches vs. Cancer, Feed My Starving Children and ringing bells for the Salvation Army. She spends her summers working at the Loch Lomond Beach Club, where she enjoys getting to interact with the community.
She is currently working on college scholarships and narrowing down which college she will attend in the fall. She plans on studying engineering and physics at a four-year university.
