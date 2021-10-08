Forsberg is first of club's Fortnightly Senior Girls

The Rice Lake Fortnightly Club has begun the 2021-22 year of recognizing senior girls attending Rice Lake High School for their academics, athletics and service to her school and community.
The Fortnightly Senior Girl honored at the club's Sept. 14 meeting was Faith Forsberg, daughter of Mark and Rachel Johnson and Tim and Sarah Forsberg.
She is a member of the National Honor Society, has won academic awards, taken many vigorous courses including three Advanced Placement courses and will participate in an internship in the area of education/business later this year.
Forsberg is a three-sport athlete. She has shown her leadership by being selected captain for both the swim and soccer teams. She has participated at the state swimming tournament her first three years of high school. Last fall she became the first Rice Lake female swimmer to win an individual state championship, by winning the 50-yard freestyle event in a time of 24.13 seconds. At the same meet she placed second in the 100-yard freestyle and was a member of two relays teams which placed fourth.
In the winter season Forsberg is playing on the basketball team where she is a defensive specialist. In the spring she is the goalie for the soccer team. Both teams were very successful last year ending the season at the sectional final.
Forsberg has spent four years as a class officer and student council member. She enjoys working with her peers to enhance the spirit within the student body and has helped new students on their tour of the high school. She has helped in planning class and homecoming activities and fundraisers. In Future Business Leaders of America she held the position of vice president of marketing and is currently working as one of the head officers for the Feed My Starving Children event. Some of the activities she has helped with are FMSC, Forrest Run and Coaches vs. Cancer.
In community activities the senior helped with Christmas present wrapping at the Moose Lodge, worked at youth hockey tournaments, was timer for youth swim meets, a Bethany Vacation Bible School counselor, and has done summer kitchen help at Lake Bronson Baptist Bible Camp. Her work experience has been at the Milk Pail and Rice Lake Weighing Systems.
Three words to describe Forsberg would be personable, hard-working and kind. She is very proud of her involvement in school activities and representing her school as a Rice Lake state swim champion.
She plans on attending a four-year university to pursue a career in education or business. She plans to compete on the swim team while in college.
