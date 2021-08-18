The 37th annual Moon Lake Threshermen's Association invites the public to Old Time Farm Fest, formerly the Threshing Bee, this weekend at the George Sollman farm, five miles south of Turtle Lake on Highway K at 862 2-3/8 St., Clayton.
Admission is $5 per day for 13 and up and includes a button. Parking is free.
A pancake breakfast, or biscuits and gravy, is served both days from 8-10:30 a.m. Also both days are a flea market train rides for kids, antique tractor display, model railroad display, and a variety of demonstrations.
Saturday's events include a sawdust pile hunt for treasure at 11 a.m., music by TC and the Huets from noon to 3 p.m., state-sanctioned pedal pull with registration at 12:30 p.m. and the pull at 1 p.m., rain or shine; slow tractor race at 2 p.m. with a tractor parade to follow.
Sunday's events include a 9 a.m. prayer service with music by Circle Unbroken; a 11 a.m. antique and classic tractor pull with weigh-ins and registration at 9 a.m., a grilled chicken dinner at 11 a.m., entertainment by the Little Falls Music Makers from noon to 3 p.m., and a raffle drawing at 3 p.m.
Find further details, or updates, at MoonLakeShow.org. Or for more information call 715-948-2533 or 715-781-5566.
