Former State Rep. Quinn to run for State Senate

Former State Representative Romaine Robert Quinn (R-Cameron) announces his bid for the 25th Senate district today. Quinn stated that voters deserve to have a senator that shares their northern Wisconsin values.
“Having been born and raised in northern Wisconsin, I have come to know our shared conservative values of hard work, self-reliance, and good old-fashion common sense," he said. "During my previous service in the assembly, I devoted my time to working on solutions to improve our schools, roads, and rural communities while making sure the state lived within its means. I was proud to have received support from both Democrats and Republicans back home.”
Quinn was the state representative for the 75th assembly district from 2014 to 2020, which is predominately made up of Barron and Washburn counties. Quinn increased his margins each election cycle, winning his last election with over 62% of the vote. He did not seek re-election in 2020 in order to focus on starting a family. This March, Romaine and his wife Racquel welcomed their first child into the world.
He stated that he believes current 25th State Senator Bewley no longer represents the interests of the district.
“Janet Bewley has shown us that she is more interested in serving her party than the people of our district," Quinn said. "She will vote against funding for a project; yet be first in line for pictures at the ribbon cutting ceremony when the project is complete. She has stated that her constituents ‘aren’t that smart’ if they don’t vote to raise their own taxes, and has opposed even the most basic election integrity measures, like voter ID. After 11 years in Madison, it’s time for Bewley to retire.”
While serving as a state representative, Quinn was elected Vice-Chair of the Assembly Republican Caucus and served on a number of legislative committees, including the Assembly Committees on Aging and Long-term Care, Colleges and Universities, Education, Housing and Real Estate, Labor, Licensing and Regulation, Rural Development, and as vice-chairman of Sporting Heritage and chairman of Science and Technology. Quinn was also recognized for his work on economic development issues, broadband expansion, and his support for the Wisconsin Towns Association.
Quinn currently resides in Cameron with his wife and son, and is a member of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau, REALTORS® Association, National Rifle Association, Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rice Lake, the Rice Lake Curling Club, and is chairman of the Barron County Republican Party. When he’s not helping his clients with their real estate needs, Quinn enjoys spending his time outdoors and growing his herd of beef cattle.
The 25th Senate district includes all or parts of Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Dunn, Iron, Polk, Price, Sawyer, St. Croix, Vilas, and Washburn counties.
