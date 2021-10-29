The coldest air of the season so far will be on the move from northern Canada into the Midwest and interior Northeast, and as the air interacts with multiple storm systems, snow could develop.
AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring the potential for a pattern change that will usher in the coldest air of the season to parts of the central and eastern United States during the first week of November. The advancing cold air and development of storms could set up in such a way as to deliver the first snowflakes or even accumulating snow of the season across parts of the Midwest and Appalachians next week.
"Could we be talking about snow across parts of the Midwest and Northeast?” AccuWeather chief on-air meteorologist Bernie Rayno asked during his Weather Insider podcast on Thursday. “Maybe.”
Cold air from northern Canada will be on the move this weekend and is expected to spread across much of the north-central U.S. next week.
From about the spine of the Appalachians to the Midwest, the air is likely to trend progressively colder next week. The extent of the cold air will determine where snow may fall, perhaps on more than one occasion, as storms develop and ride along the leading edge of colder air.
"This will not be Arctic air or recording-breaking cold that moves in, but it will be a change and cold enough for snow if the rounds of precipitation anticipated are steady and heavy enough,” Rayno explained.
