Fitzgerald named a Fortnightly senior girl

The Rice Lake Fortnightly Club is honoring Emma Fitzgerald, daughter of Chris and Holly Fitzgerald, as a Fortnightly Senior Girl. Due to the Safer at Home directive, she will be honored at a later date but has been given her award.
For the past 2 years, Emma has been a member of the National Honor Society. She has been on Student Council for the past 2 years. She has been a member of the Future Business Leaders of America or FBLA for the last 4 years.
In sports, Emma has played basketball all 4 years of high school. She received awards for her enthusiastic and confident attitude.
With a strong “Warrior spirit,” she was given the Warrior Wednesday award for students who show amazing character in their actions. This award was given to her related to her work with the Special Olympic games where she worked with a special needs basketball manager in their tournaments. She has also helped with girls basketball tournaments.
In the community, besides coaching special Olympic and cheering them on, she helps with blood drives. She participated in the Forest Run fundraiser.
She and her family deliver Thanksgiving meals to the Benjamin House, and she is active with the Feeding My Starving Children program.
Emma’s work experience started early with babysitting and she continues to do this at times.
Emma has worked at Mosaic Telecom as a marketing intern since Grade 9 and has learned the value of hard work. She also works at Cabin Coffee.
In the future, Emma would like to become a Registered Nurse. As now known, the dedication of nurses is essential. She started her Certified Nursing Program but because of the situation of what we all face now, the program was canceled. She will continue her training at WITC-Rice Lake when reopened.
