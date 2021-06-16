Editor’s note: Following is a report from Rice Lake Tourism, with fishing tips provided by Jordan Marsh of Marsh Outdoors.
Can anyone say heat wave? That was a warm stretch of weather mixed with humidity that we are not used to this time of year. The heat is still sticking around but it has cooled off just enough to make fishing enjoyable again. The water temperatures skyrocketed with all heat and things have really changed on the local lakes. Almost too fast and it’s hard to keep up with all the changes happening. June is prime fishing for all species and so far it has been one that has not disappointed.
The walleye bite has been very good overall. Several different tactics are working right now as the fish are very aggressive and are holding in different locations. Right now, I can’t think of a better place to catch walleye than along the weeds. New growth that is close to or just reaching the surface is great habitat for young of the year bait fish which provides cover for them before they venture out into the mid lake as the summer draws on. Fishing in the pockets of open weeds or more popular are the edges where walleye congregate to feed on these bait fish as they swim in and out of the vegetation. Spinners or slip bobbers are the go-to tactics but one thing that has been working well is throwing a heavy jig with a small paddle tail plastic and aggressively fishing this through the weeds. These walleye have been crushing this presentation as they are heavily feeding and they will hammer these baits. If you have not tried this yet, tie one on and hold on tight to that rod.
The bluegill bite has been very good as well and is drawing a lot of attention from anglers. Some lakes are at peak spawn while others have already passed the spawn. Water temperature is key to this so pay attention to the lake temp to determine the stage your fish are at. The spawned out fish have moved towards the weeds and can easily be caught below a bobber with a small worm or half a leech. If the fish are still spawning, look for shallow water areas that have sand and you should be able to visually see the beds they have created. Make sure to stay outside these areas with your boat so you do not scare these fish off their location. I always like to tell people to harvest fish wisely and take what you would like to eat. Let those big fish go and we can all enjoy the resource for years to come.
Good luck fishing and remember, introduce someone new into the outdoors. They will appreciate it for a lifetime.
