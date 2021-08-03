Editor’s note: Following is a fishing report on the Chetek Chain of Lakes, provided by Steve Sedani of Up-Der-North Guide Service out of Chetek.
Anglers are finding biting fish in the Chetek Chain of Lakes area after the past weekend's heavy rain and small cold front.
Bluegill anglers are finding some nice size bluegills when fishing in areas with 6-10 feet of water with some submerged wood structure or stumps. Bobber fishing is working well for presenting your bait to the bluegills. Tipping your hook with either a earth worm, nightcrawler or a wax worm are all working well to entice the bluegill's bite.
Crappie anglers are finding some schooling crappies in water depths ranging from 8-14 feet of water. Drifting fishing and vertically jigging your favorite crappie jig tipped with a crappie minnow or wax worm works well to entice their slurp or bite as you drift through the schools of suspending crappies.
Walleye anglers are finding some feeding walleyes when drifting or trolling steep bank shorelines with good drop offs to them. Casting live bait rigs such as a simple hook and sinker rig, jig, or a spinner jig tipped with either a leech, nightcrawler or fat head minnow will entice their bite as they hang in these drop off areas.
Bass anglers are finding the bass feeding all over the Chetek Chain of Lakes. Anglers casting scum frogs on the surface in the very weedy bays and shallow shorelines with weed growth have been getting some great action in the early morning and evening hours. Anglers also casting Texas-rigged worms or craws along the shoreline with fallen trees laying in the water off them and are finding a lurker or two hanging tight in the wood.
Northern pike anglers are finding some great northern pike action in the bays and creek mouth areas. Anglers casting these areas with spinner blades, buzz baits, floating Rapalas and Dare Devils are finding the ambushing pike hitting aggressively in the early morning hours and evening hours of the day.
Good luck and safe travels to all anglers.
