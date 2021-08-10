Editor’s note: Following is a report from Rice Lake Tourism, with fishing tips provided by Jordan Marsh of Marsh Outdoors.
The days are getting shorter and summer is quickly approaching the end as we roll into mid August already. The dog days of summer are upon us and overall, fishing has been a little slow. As the nights start to cool down, the water temps will do the same. We will soon have foggy mornings around the lakes and rivers which is the first indication that the lakes are cooling and fall is on the horizon.
The walleye bite has been slow. The majority of the fish are either over the open water basin, or tucked deep down in the mud chasing young of the year perch. Now is a great time to be trolling so you can cover more water and run multiple lines to be more effective. When trolling the open water basin, big shad style or stick baits work well. Set multiple lines if possible and cover different depths of the water column to find the active feeding fish. Whites, purples and blue colors seem to do very well for me. If you plan to hit the mud, a simple bottom bouncer and spinner rig tipped with a crawler is your go-to presentation. I like to run orange, green or perch colored blades right now.
The panfish bite has been producing a good amount of action for people looking to go out and catch fish. You can still catch numbers of fish in, around, and on the edges of the weeds, while the bigger fish will be over open water or on mid-lake structure. Crappies have been biting on soft plastics and need some movement to entice a bite from them.
Good luck fishing and remember, introduce someone new into the outdoors. They will appreciate it for a lifetime.
