Editor’s note: Following is a fishing report on the Chetek Chain of Lakes, provided by Steve Sedani of Up-Der-North Guide Service out of Chetek.
Bluegill anglers are catching some nice size gills in 6-10 feet of water with submerged wood structure and stumps on the main lakes and larger bays of the Chetek Chain of Lakes. Anglers are finding that a simple hook and bobber rig is working well when the hook is tipped with either a red worm, euro worm, earth worm or a waxie to entice the gills to bite.
Crappie anglers are catching some nice size crappies when drifting in 8-14 feet of water of the main lakes of the Chetek Chain of Lakes. Vertically jigging your favorite crappie jig tipped with either a crappie minnow, waxie or the gulp minnow over the side of your boat or pontoon will trigger the crappies to bite. If you find the drift is slow because of the lack of wind, cast your crappie jig out away from your boat and let sink slowly and then gradually or very slowly reel your bait back occasionally.
Walleye anglers are finding a walleye or two when trolling for them. You can troll with live bait rigs like crawler or minnow harnesses or bottom bouncers. Anglers are also having some good luck when trolling with artificial baits like the Berkley flicker shads, Rapala shad raps, Huskey Jerk baits or other similar crank baits to these. Trolling the 8-10 foot drop off areas of the main lakes and the shorelines with good drop offs to them are good places to start.
Bass anglers are finding some very good bass fishing all over the Chetek Chain of Lakes. Anglers are finding them in the weeds with top baits like buzz baits or floating frogs. Anglers are also finding bass as they fish the shorelines of the main with wood structures along those shorelines. Texas rigged worms or a Senco can work well to catch the bass's attention to strike your baits.
Northern pike anglers are finding the pike fishing to be getting better and better each week as we move to the month of August. Anglers are finding the lurking pike in the weed beds and weed lines of the main lakes. Casting these areas with artificial baits like the spinner bait, Rapalas, Mepps spinners, Daredevils or the Johnson silver minnow can all work well to entice their strike.
Good luck and safe travels to all anglers.
