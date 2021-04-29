Editor’s note: Following is a report from Rice Lake Tourism, with fishing tips provided by Jordan Marsh of Marsh Outdoors.
The famous Wisconsin fishing opener starts this weekend and the excitement to get on the water is at an all-time high. Lakes have been open for a month or more now, and anglers are ready to get out in the boats to get another open water season underway. We have had some nice fishing openers in the past, but this year looks like the weather is going to be stellar. Make sure that boat, and gear are ready to go before hitting the water this weekend.
The bite for all fish is going to be very up in the air and depend on the water temperature of the lake you’re fishing. With the lakes being open so early this year, the walleye are spawned out and will be roaming in many different areas and depths of the lake. The early morning bite should be good like always and some fish should be in the shallows. Once the sun starts rising and the pressure from boats and anglers starts to hit, you will find those fish sliding out to their mid-day haunts. We have had a few openers like this so I would expect to find fish anywhere from 5-35 feet of water and anywhere in between. Jig and minnow combination is going to be the best option, but don’t be afraid to use a jig and plastic if you want to fish a little more on the aggressive side. If you are not finding fish, I would suggest moving deeper and search different bottom from sand to muck to find where the fish are holding.
I would expect the bass will be in pre-spawn mode and as the water keeps warming up with the projected temperatures, they should be sliding more into the shallows as the week goes on. Look for structure adjacent to their typical spawning areas and you should find them holding there as they are getting ready to move in. Throwing jigs and jerkbaits should be good “go to” options. Early in the season with the water being more clear as we don’t have algae blooms yet, I like to use natural colors in the brown and greens hues.
Good luck fishing and remember, introduce someone new into the outdoors. They will appreciate it for a lifetime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.