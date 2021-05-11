Editor’s note: Following is a fishing report on the Chetek Chain of Lakes, provided by Steve Sedani of Up-Der-North Guide Service out of Chetek.
Walleye anglers are still finding some good eater size and occasional slot size walleyes as they drift along the steep banked shorelines with drop offs of 5-7 feet of water.
Live bait rigs such as a jig and minnow, slip bobber rig or Lindy rig tipped with a minnow, night crawler or leech can work well to entice their bite as you throw along the shoreline bank.
Northern pike anglers are finding some very nice size pike when fishing the bays and creek mouth areas of the Chetek Chain of Lakes.
In these areas you will find the lurking pike feeding on the bait fish and the small pan fish feeding in the growing weed edges and pockets. Spinner baits, chatter baits, Dare Devils and shallow minnow-type crank baits can work very well to imitate the small bait fish and panfish, causing the pike to strike your bait as you retrieve to the boat.
Bass anglers are finding some active fish feeding in the bays and along the main lake shorelines of the Chetek Chain of Lakes. Anglers fishing in these areas are finding success when fishing with spinner baits, shallow running crank bait, Texas rigged worms and also jig and craw combos. Fish as close to the fallen trees laying in the water and submerged wood off the shorelines as you can.
Pan fishing anglers are finding some nice bluegills and crappies along the weed edges, fallen trees and submerged wood along the shore lines of the Chetek chain.
Crappie anglers are finding a crappie jig tipped with a crappie minnow or waxie works very well when fished slowly to entice some nice size crappies to slurp in their baits.
Bluegill anglers are finding a simple hook, sinker and bobber rig tipped with a piece of worm or a waxie are both working well to attract bluegills to bite your hook.
I would also like to welcome all the bass anglers that will be out fishing this Sunday, May 16 in the E-Z Bass Fishing Tournament. Good luck to you all.
The tournament weigh-in will be at the Pokegama Cantina restaurant docks at 3 p.m. Come on out an support the many local professional anglers of our surrounding area. Bring the kids also, as they will see some of the nice fish these anglers will be bringing to the weigh-in.
Good luck to all anglers. Keep your rod tip up and safe travels.
