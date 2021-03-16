Editor’s note: Following is a report from Rice Lake Tourism, with fishing tips provided by Jordan Marsh of Marsh Outdoors.
The mild Wisconsin winter we had this year carried into the late winter and ice shacks were pulled off the lakes early. It was crazy to see how fast things changed from the arctic temperatures we had, and all of a sudden the snow was melting, people were ice fishing with t-shirts in late February and early March, and here we are making one of the last ice reports of the season. We are by no means out of winter yet, as we all know how fast things can change. With that said, lakes are getting sketchy around the shorelines and with the temperatures forecasted, we will have early ice out. This report is not to try to get people out on the ice, so please use caution if you venture out and be safe.
Panfish are always fun to catch late ice as they become very aggressive and move up in the water column to feed. My last adventure out was by foot traffic only and was catching both crappie and bluegill during the daylight hours. Fish were in the middle of the water column and were feeding well on good sized tungsten jigs as I had it tipped with two waxies. Fish have and will start to migrate back to the vegetation and shallow bays with dark bottoms as they start to warm up the fastest. I have personally made my last trip out on the ice this year and have taken the boat out of storage to start river fishing. The next few reports will be based on springtime panfish, and tips leading into the fishing opener.
Good luck fishing and remember, introduce someone new into the outdoors. They will appreciate it for a lifetime.
