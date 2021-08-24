Editor’s note: Following is a fishing report on the Chetek Chain of Lakes, provided by Steve Sedani of Up-Der-North Guide Service out of Chetek.
Pan fishing anglers are catching a mixed bag of crappies and bluegills in 5-8 feet of water with submerged wood structure and also where you find green coontail weeds, which are bright green and full of oxygen. These weeds are good for the fish and a habitat for them. You will find all the species of fish where you find these small weed patches.
Blugill anglers are catching nice gills on hook and bobber rigs by tipping the hook with an earth worm or night crawler piece, which works well to entice their bite.
Crappie anglers are catching the crappies in the same areas as they drift and vertical jig a 1/32 ounce crappie jig tipped with either a crappie minnow or a waxie.
Bass anglers are finding fishing in the same depths and areas as the pan fishermen are at this time of the year, in 5-8 feet of water with wood structure or weed patches. Crank bait fishing these areas with a Texas rig worm or craw fishing these stumps and weeds can be very productive for some action from the good bass population in the Chetek Chain of Lakes.
Northern pike anglers are finding some great pike action when casting the shallow main lake shorelines and in the bays. You will find them in that same 5-8 feet of water in areas with weeds and wood structure. You will find them feeding on the pan fish in those areas.
Walleye anglers are finding success when dragging or jigging a 1/8 ounce jig tipped with either a fat head minnow or a half of a night crawler as they drift main lake shorelines with good dropoffs to them. You can also troll these same shorelines with crank baits like the Berkely flicker shad, Rapala shad raps or Huskey jerk baits. Slip bobber rigs tipped with either a fat head minnow, small walleye sucker or a night crawler can also work well when fishing these same shorelines and dropoffs.
Good luck, safe travels and stay healthy to all.
