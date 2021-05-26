Editor’s note: Following is a report from Rice Lake Tourism, with fishing tips provided by Jordan Marsh of Marsh Outdoors.
The unofficial start to summer kicks off this weekend as Memorial Day is quickly approaching. The water is warming up, lakes are becoming busier, and the fish are starting to bite with the warmer temperatures we have been having. As the lakes will be busy, make sure we all respect one another and have fun enjoying all that Northern Wisconsin has to offer.
A lot of the focus right now points to the crappie and bluegill. Depending on the lake you’re fishing will determine the water temperature and where these fish are at in terms of spawning. We have lots of lakes of different sizes and depths locally, so pinning the peak spawn at one specific time is very difficult. One thing to always remember is when the lilacs are blooming, it’s a great time to be chasing crappie. They are pushed into the shallows and are biting very well. Find the thick cover they prefer to spawn in which is usually comprised of downed logs, trees, and brush piles. They will also spawn in bull rush and other areas but the wood is a crappie’s favorite. I like to use a long rod and cast a small jig and plastic into the cover and slowly bounce it through. Using a pair of polarized glasses will help keep you from getting snagged in the dense woody debris. The crappie are active and will come out to hit the bait. If you prefer a bobber, a small hook or jig tipped with a crappie minnow is all it takes. Just remember to keep that presentation close to the cover as that’s where the fish will be sitting.
Walleye are transitioning into different summer haunts right now. They have pulled off of shorelines and are sitting over the mud in deep water or starting to hit that first new vegetation where a lot of natural food is congregating. I like to run a big heavy jig tipped with a fat head minnow and do a slow drag through the mud for the deep fish. When targeting the shallow fish, throwing suspending stick baits or slow rolling spinner rigs next to the new vegetation will catch fish that are more active and feeding in the warmer water. Slip bobbers tipped with leeches are also catching fish along the new weed growth as well.
Good luck fishing and remember, introduce someone new into the outdoors. They will appreciate it for a lifetime.
