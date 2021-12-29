Editor’s note: Following is a report from Rice Lake Tourism, with fishing tips provided by Jordan Marsh of Marsh Outdoors.
As we head towards the end of 2021, it’s fun to think back of some of the fun fishing memories this year. Lakes have definitely been busy the last two seasons, and we are fortunate to have the opportunity to have these wonderful lakes to enjoy in such close proximity. The weather is really going to cool down which is going to help us build some much needed depth to our ice. This time of year, ice thickness can still vary so please still use caution while venturing out with motorized vehicles.
The walleye bite is still going on the shorelines but is definitely showing a downward trend. There are still fish to be caught up in the shallow water, but fish are starting to push to deeper water and some mid-lake structures. Finding access to deep water is key right now as many of the fish are holding in those areas and are coming shallow at times to feed. Weed edges are another good location to look at targeting in those low light feeding windows as well. With the shallow water bite slowing down, I like to only put out two set lines and drill holes in the area with the deepest water close to your location. This will allow you to move hole to hole with jigging spoons tipped with a half a minnow, and you can try to find fish that will prefer a more active presentation.
Bluegill and crappie are starting to migrate toward deeper water as well. The lower edges of the breaklines or the mid-lake basin are starting to get most of the action. Crappie are hitting best in low light and into the evening while bluegills are the daylight focus. Red colored spikes have been really helping to get a more consistent bite with the gills. Waxies are sure to work like they always do, but if you can find the red spikes, it seems to be making a difference right now. Crappies have been eating waxies towards the end of the day, but as that sun fades to darkness, the minnow bite is the way to go.
Good luck fishing and remember, introduce someone new into the outdoors. They will appreciate it for a lifetime.
