Editor’s note: Following is a fishing report on the Chetek Chain of Lakes, provided by Steve Sedani of Up-Der-North Guide Service out of Chetek.
Bluegill and crappie anglers are finding some very good fishing on the Chetek Cain of Lakes.
Bluegill anglers are finding some very nice bluegills in the shallow bays and along shorelines with fallen trees and old tree stumps in the water. Look for them to be on the inside and outside weed edges also.
Anglers are having good luck on small ice fishing size baits and jigs suspended under a bobber. Other good baits to use are the Bimbo weighted jig, Greg’s jig and minnow baits which are made locally like the Bimbo bug. Also working well at this time of year is a simple hook and bobber rig which has worked for 100 years to catch fish. Anglers are tipping their baits with either a waxie, earth worm, red worm or euro worms where available.
Crappie anglers are finding some very nice size crappie’s as they drift in water depths of 5-8 feet. The fish seem to be holding to the submerged wood and trees on the bottom of the lake. Baits such as the Cubby jigs, Greg’s jig minnow rig, or a simple chicken haired jig are all working well when tipped with a crappie minnow or a waxie. You can vertical jig or fish with your jig suspended from a bobber. Either way works well at this time of the year.
Walleye anglers are finding some nice eater size walleyes for the fry pan and slot size walleyes to release back into the lakes. Slip bobber rigs tipped with a nite crawler, fat head minnow, walleye suckers or a leech can all work well to entice their bite. Steep banked shorelines with drop off to them and shorelines with sandy point weed edges off them are good places to find them at this time of year and while the water temps are still comfortable for them.
Northern pike anglers are finding some big pike as they fish the bays with weeds in them where you will find the pike chasing the small bait fish in the weed cover. Spinner baits, floating Rapalas, shatter baits, Daredevils and Johnson silver minnows can all work well to imitate the small bait and entice the hard hit of the lurking northern pike. Be ready for short hits by the boat as you retrieve your bait to the boat.
Bass anglers are finding some active bass along the main lake shorelines and even a few spawning bass along these shorelines that are finishing up their spawning ritual. Texas rigged worms, jig an craw combos or a Senco can all work well when fishing these areas.You can also cast crank baits and spinner baits along these shorelines with fallen trees or dock post as the fish will be hanging tight too.
Good luck and safe travels to all anglers this Memorial day weekend!
