Editor’s note: Following is a report from Rice Lake Tourism, with fishing tips provided by Jordan Marsh of Marsh Outdoors.
After a very mild winter so far, we are getting a much needed cold snap that will help firm up the ice and hopefully add some inches to the ice depth. This time of year, it is typically safe to drive all over our lakes with any vehicle you want, but this year is different. I am seeing vehicles out on certain lakes but we still need to use caution as the ice can and is varying on all lakes in our area. This cold snap should give us what we need to add some ice and make things solid again, but no ice is ever safe so please keep using caution.
Overall the fishing bite has been sub par. Fish are biting but they don’t seem to be jumping out of the holes at any alarming rate. There seems to be more pressure on the lakes this winter which is good for the sport, just seems like it is affecting the overall bite. I am going to be venturing out this weekend to try some new lakes off the beaten path to see if that helps. The walleye bite is very slow and are coming in low numbers. I have been getting a few in the deep water, but just a few at best. Jigging is my favorite way to catch them and has produced a few fish but a lot of lookers and not many takers. A kastmaster spoon tipped with a half of a fat head has been my go-to this winter. I have been using pink and white or blue and yellow to get them. Setting tip ups with a large fat head minnow has been getting a few flags and some action when the fish are a little less aggressive.
The panfish have been stealing most of the thunder lately. As we head deeper into winter my focus goes towards crappie and bluegill. They provide good action and who doesn’t love to catch fish? I have been doing well on Tungsten jigs — “Widow Maker” lures to be exact — that I picked up at a local sporting goods retailer. Tipping those with a waxie in the white and polka dot color has been my favorite.
The tungsten jig costs more but it gets me back down to the fish faster and I can hole hop at a quicker rate when trying to find fish. Drill lots of holes and find the active ones.
Good luck fishing and remember, introduce someone new into the outdoors. They will appreciate it for a lifetime.
