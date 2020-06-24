First Lutheran offers a virtual VBS

Just because a virus is in the air doesn’t mean VBS must be cancelled.
First Lutheran Church at 15 E. Sawyer St., Rice Lake, is super excited to invite local families to “Virtual” Wilderness Escape VBS 2020. It will be offered July 12-16 from 5-8 p.m.
Each registered child will get a gift bag filled with five daily VBS lessons. Each lesson will include the Bible Story, Bible Point, Bible Buddy, related Bible Craft, snack and other surprises.
Families may pick up (or leaders can deliver) a bag for each registered child.
On Day 1, find a spot in your home and open the tissue wrapped package indicated for Day 1. Read the SUPER easy directions.. Go online and watch the indicated videos for the story and songs, assemble your Bible Buddy carabiner, do the related craft, and eat your snack.
Continue to process on each of the following days of the event, which is free and is open to the public.
Note: Participants will need a computer with access to the internet, Facebook, and YouTube.
To register, go online to firstlutheranricelake.com and click on VBS. There are boxes to register either as a participant or volunteer.
