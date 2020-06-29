Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN THE TWIN CITIES HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN PIERCE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN... NORTHWESTERN DUNN COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN... ST. CROIX COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN... SOUTHWESTERN BARRON COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN WISCONSIN... SOUTHEASTERN POLK COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN WISCONSIN... * UNTIL 1245 PM CDT MONDAY. * AT 644 AM CDT, LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORTED WIDESPREAD FLOODING IN AND AROUND THE TOWN OF BALDWIN. NUMEROUS OTHER ROAD CLOSURES AND FLOODING OF SMALL STREAMS OR OTHER LOW LYING AREAS IS LIKELY ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. THREE TO FIVE INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN OVER THE AREA WITH LOCALIZED AMOUNTS AS HIGH AS 8 INCHES ALSO MEASURED. ADDITIONAL LIGHT RAIN IS LIKELY THROUGH THE REST OF THE MORNING. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... RIVER FALLS, HUDSON, NEW RICHMOND, PRESCOTT, NORTH HUDSON, BAYPORT, AFTON, BALDWIN, HAMMOND, ROBERTS, WOODVILLE AND GLENWOOD CITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. &&