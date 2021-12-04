Weather Alert

.A winter weather advisory remains in effect through Sunday morning along an Alexandria to Mora line in Minnesota, and from Luck to Ladysmith in Wisconsin. A band of moderate to occasionally heavy snow will lift north across central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin overnight. Accumulations of 2 to 4 inches of snow are within the Winter Weather Advisory, with higher snowfall amounts to the north. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Polk, Barron and Rusk Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&