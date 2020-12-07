Filling a need, feeding the COVID-19 testers

Several area churches have agreed to feed the National Guard members who are doing free COVID-19 testing in Barron County. They include the United Presbyterian, Red Cedar and Maranatha churches of Rice Lake, Living Water Church of Cameron and Foursquare Gospel Church of Barron.
The free testing was offered Nov. 26 and Dec. 2 with one more opportunity to get tested on Dec. 9. Vehicles should line up behind the Barron Fire Department at 28 S. 4th St. Testing hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/ or upon arrival.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.