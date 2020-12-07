Filling a need, feeding the COVID-19 testers

Shown is one person from Living Water with some of the National Guard testers taking a lunch break.

Several area churches have agreed to feed the National Guard members who are doing free COVID-19 testing in Barron County. They include the United Presbyterian, Red Cedar and Maranatha churches of Rice Lake, Living Water Church of Cameron and Foursquare Gospel Church of Barron.

The free testing was offered Nov. 26 and Dec. 2 with one more opportunity to get tested on Dec. 9. Vehicles should line up behind the Barron Fire Department at 28 S. 4th St. Testing hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/ or upon arrival.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments