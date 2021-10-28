Fill hunger needs at Empty Bowls Event

Rice Lake's Empty Bowls event, a fundraiser for Feed Our Kids, the Rice Lake Backpack Program, is Thursday, Oct. 28, from 4-7 p.m. at the Rice Lake High School cafeteria.
Cost is $25 for a meal of soup in a locally-crafted pottery bowl; cost is $5 for soup meal not in a pottery bowl cost $5. Every $25 provides a child with healthy food for six weekends.
