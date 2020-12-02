During its virtual meeting Nov. 23, the Rice Lake Board of Education approved its Curriculum Committee’s recommendation to add fifth grade band to the Rice Lake Middle School’s course description guide for the 2021-2022 school year.
The new course proposal that was submitted to the committee said this introductory class would be an alternative to study hall, which is offered at the same time.
No additional staffing is needed. Students who sign up for band would be charged $50 for the use of school instruments.
All board members voted to approve the request.
In other actions, the school board:
• Sent the proposed school calendars for the next two years back to the calendar committee and asked that two board members, Steve Bowman and Josh Estreen, serve on that committee.
• Okayed first readings of the course selection guides for next school year at the Middle School and High School.
• Approved a modification to the Laude System, dropping by two points the requirement to earn laude honors for this school year and next. Principal Curt Pacholke said his recommendation is due to some students not able to take desired courses because of COVID restrictions.
• Authorized 2.3% pay increases for contracted staff and the district administrator.
• Approved Stephanie Boehnlein as Warriorettes Dance Team head coach at the high school and Julia Lynch as part-time 4K aide at Tainter Elementary.
