The Rice Lake FFA Alumni and the Rice Lake Kiwanis Club are donating funds for milk vouchers for an increasing number of students in the Feed Our Kids backpack program.
FORK spokesperson Tina Henningsen explained that the groups are helping the Salvation Army to fill a gap until more grant funding comes through. Additional help is needed.
Henningsen summarized the program’s 3-year history. She said, “When the backpack program was created by a group of community members in the Spring of 2017, the Salvation Army offered to supply milk vouchers for the ‘backpacks’. These vouchers were to be used at Marketplace Foods in Rice Lake, with the Salvation Army reimbursing for the number of vouchers redeemed. For the 2017-18 school year, SA offered FORK milk vouchers one time per month.
“Part way through the 2018-19 school year, SA increased their offering of milk vouchers to every week. Families receiving the weekend ‘backpacks’ often express their gratitude to the FORK school liaisons for the milk vouchers.”
She continued, “With the current COVID-19 situation and the school district’s bag meal program, families asked if the weekend bags and milk vouchers would continue.
“FORK could make the food happen [through the Feed My People food bank] but had run out of milk vouchers from SA in early March,” Henningsen said. “The Salvation Army’s milk account was running low and it would be a struggle to supply additional milk vouchers to FORK with the higher demand.”
That’s when two community groups came to the rescue.
“The Rice Lake FFA Alumni wanted to help get milk to families,” Henningsen said. “They offered to distribute milk with the district’s bag lunches, but logistics interfered. After many conversations, it was decided that the FFA Alumni would donate $2,000 to the Salvation Army of Barron County’s milk fund for the FORK program. Estimating at least $750 per week of redeemed milk vouchers, this donation by the FFA Alumni will cover 2-3 weeks of milk for families using the vouchers.”
She added, “After hearing of this need, the Rice Lake Kiwanis are making a donation to cover a week of milk vouchers.”
Henningsen explained that grant funds are on the way, but help is still needed. “The Salvation Army has applied for, and received, a grant to help continue the milk voucher program,” she said. “However, SA supplies these vouchers to a number of communities and participation has greatly increased so donations are valued and needed.”
FORK co-chair Sue West said during the first half of this school year, FORK was filling and sending home nearly 300 weekend bags. Since school was been out, requests for weekend bags has increased to 450.
Donations of food are accepted if prepackaged. For example, her own family’s business, Nuto Farms, monthly supplies microwave pouch potatoes to the weekend bags, and Links in Minong has donated beef jerky.
FORK volunteer Audrey Kusilek secured a donation from Burnett Dairy Cooperative of string cheese that was added to last Friday’s bags and said the cooperative has agreed to supplying a bag of shredded cheese to all meal recipients in the coming weeks.
While all acts of generosity are appreciated monetary donations are most welcomed.
“The donation of money is best,” said West, because it can be used for what is most needed at the time. She encouraged the public to consider giving financially in one of two ways:
• Online by clicking on the link on its Facebook page;
• By mail, with checks made payable to Feed Our Kids and mailed to: Feed Our Kids, P.O. Box 734, Rice Lake, WI 54868. (Also add c/o Boys and Girls Club, as FORK is under its 501C3 nonprofit exemption.)
FORK co-chair Miriam Vavra remarked, “From the beginning I have been so amazed by the generosity of the community and the willingness of the nonprofit groups to work together.
“We are so grateful for our partnership with Salvation Army and the weekly milk vouchers they provide for our students.”
Vavra added, “The FORK Committee was a bit nervous when the need for weekend bags jumped from an average of 270 to 450, but thanks to the community’s generosity, we have been able to continue providing weekend bags to the Rice Lake Area students in need.
“We were also aware that the Salvation Army’s holiday fundraising was low, so we were concerned with the possibility of their funds being diminished by the increased need for milk vouchers. It was such great news to hear the Rice Lake FFA Alumni reached out and offered $2,000 worth of milk via the vouchers.
“There’s a rumor that Kiwanis is also interested in sponsoring a week of milk vouchers. Again, I am so amazed at this community! If people are interested in donating to the Feed Our Kids Backpack program, from the PayPal link is on our Facebook page.”
Distributed with lunches
“Bag lunches are distributed at Rice Lake High School, Tainter and Haugen on Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” Henningsen said. “Callie Hackel, the schools’ Food Service director, created a sign-up process for district students. Distribution numbers have ranged from 425-470 bag meals handed out on these days.”
“Weekend meals are distributed along with the Friday lunch bags provided by the school district,” Henningsen said. “Callie Hackel has been very instrumental in making this happen! It takes coordination with the district custodians to ensure FORK totes are clean and available for packing at the Jefferson building, and then delivered to Food Service. Her staff hands out both the school and FORK bags on Fridays.”
RLASD Food Service director Callie Hackel said, “We’re just happy to be able to help distribute the vouchers. Otherwise it would be more difficult.”
She explained, “The weekend bag through the Backpack Program is separate from our meals but handed out at the same time with our meal pick-up on Fridays. This was coordinated as another way to help families in our community during this difficult time.”
Hackel said the donated funds from the community groups are strictly used for the Backpack Program’s weekend bags.
“We don’t use the donated funds for meals,” she said, explaining that the district uses a government-funded summer meal program like what has been used in the past at the Boys and Girls Club.
“We were provided the option to continue serving reimbursable meals to children during the school closure related to the COVID-19 virus. We were approved to operate through the Summer Seamless option and have had meal pick-ups since March 23.
“We have around 450 children in the meal pick-ups. We have pick-ups Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Two lunches and two breakfasts are given every Monday and Wednesday to each child. Friday each child receives one lunch and one breakfast for a total of five lunches and five breakfasts per week. If they participate each pick-up day, that is around 4,500 meals per week counting lunch and breakfast.”
FFA Alumni, Kiwanis help
The Rice Lake FFA Alumni is milking what it can out of its organization funds for donations to ensure that local students are getting dairy products while school is out of session.
Ag instructor Peter Kolpack explained how the FFA Alumni group has picked up where Salvation Army funds let off.
He said, “I was contacted by Mark Gargulak and Mike Richter about the possibility of the FFA Alumni making a donation of milk for the students that are receiving meals 3 days a week with the school lunch program, and also reduce some of the milk supply locally.
“Through conversations with Audrey Kuselik (Backpack Program) and Callie Hackel (District Food Service), I learned that the need for food in our community is tremendous. The district is currently providing meals 3 days a week for about 450 children under the age of 18. On Fridays students receive a ‘backpack’ or bag of food to provide nutritious food for the student and family to have throughout the weekend. With the backpacks, families are also given a milk voucher that is redeemable at Marketplace.”
Kolpack recognizes the FFA Alumni for filling a need for milk.
“I want to thank the Alumni for donating $2,000 to the Backpack program and for continuing to sponsor the weekly milk voucher that had been previously funded by the Salvation Army and their bell ringing campaign.
“This week the $12,000 that the Salvation Army had put towards this program was anticipated to run out, so this came at a very critical time.”
Kolpack added, “This donation should fund this program for the next 2-3 weeks. The backpack program is now going to be seeking funds from community groups to continue funding this for the remainder of the school year.”
Rice Lake Kiwanis Club spokesman Pat Blackaller said, “Kiwanis is a student organization and community organization, and we want to support people in need.”
