The federal Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 Monday afternoon.
Nationwide, about 29% of parents with children ages 12 to 15 said they'd get their child vaccinated immediately once it's approved, while about one-quarter said they would wait awhile to see how it's working, according to a poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet soon to advise the CDC on whether to recommend use of the vaccine in this age group. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, will then decide whether the agency will recommend the vaccine's use in the new group.
Faith Jewell, of Eau Claire, turns 12 on Friday, which means she'll soon be eligible along with the rest of her siblings. She said the news wasn't too groundbreaking for her.
"I knew that it was going to happen eventually, it was just whether it's sooner or later," she said. "Even though I get the vaccine, it's probably going to be pretty much the same lifestyle, I'm just more immune to COVID now."
For her sister Lydia Jewell, who's 15, it's a bigger deal — many of her friends and classmates were already eligible, at 16, and have already gotten their shots.
"I'll be able to see more people, and be a little bit more social, because I'm a very social person," Lydia said. "It would be nice to have the vaccine, so I don't have to be as worried about COVID."
The girls' parents and their 17-year-old brother have already gotten both doses of the vaccine. The Jewells have already navigated the Pfizer-only issue, since it was the only vaccine approved for their 17-year-old, as well. They're anticipating being able to get Faith and Lydia their shots at the Prevea clinic at Jacob's Well Church in Eau Claire, where their mom and older brother got their shots.
Neither sister is very fond of getting shots, and both are a little anxious about the side effects. Still, they said, they recognize the greater good.
In a briefing last week, state Department of Health Service Chief Medical Officer Ryan Westergaard said he was confident that once the FDA authorized the vaccine for use in younger children, it would both push Wisconsin and other states closer to herd immunity and be safe for the kids themselves.
"The results seem highly analogous to what we've learned about the effectiveness in the adult population, so that was terrific news," he said "We did not hear that there were any safety concerns, and in general, with many vaccines, younger people, children and adolescents, tend to mount very effective, very robust immune responses."
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have also been running trials to test the vaccine's effectiveness and safety among children. Pfizer has said it plans to go to the FDA again in September to get its vaccine approved for children ages 2 to 11.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation poll, 18% of parents would get their child vaccinated for COVID-19 if schools required it.
