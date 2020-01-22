Farmers of the Barron County Watersheds, a producer-led group working in the Barron County Watersheds, will be hosting a winter meeting on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Rolling Oaks Supper Club in Barron.
Lunch is provided. Continuing Education Credits will also be available for those that would like them. RSVP either via email to Craig Hamernik at hamernik@chibardun.net; or by calling/texting 715-418-0053 by Jan. 24.
This year’s meeting will feature Jason Cavadini, Jeff and Jake Lake, and Logan Dwyer.
Jason is the Assistant Superintendent and Agronomist at the University of Wisconsin Marshfield Research Station. He has successfully demonstrated the principles of no-till and how it can work just as well on heavy, more poorly drained soils as well as other more well drained soil types. Jason will discuss the no-till research being done in central Wisconsin and the benefit no-till has on soils. He will also share his expertise on cover crops and no-till farming.
Jeff and Jake Lake of Lake Family Farms were selected as the 2019 Wisconsin Leopold Conservation Award winner. They will discuss what they did to earn that award as well as modern land stewardship strategies using precision technology. The Lakes also use perennial borders on many of their fields. Those efforts earned them the Precision Ag Farmer of the Year Award in 2018.
Logan will share the how’s and why’s of 60” corn and grazing cover crops.
