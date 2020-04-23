Farmers Union Chapter announces winning logo

The Barron County Farmers Union Chapter was planning the milestone of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day to sponsor activities that promote sustainability, renewable energy and other issues relating to natural resources.
It decided to take on this effort because the Farmers Union organization has always prioritized the environment, along with family farms and rural communities and because the origins of Earth Day can be traced to this area.
One of those activities was a contest to create a logo featuring the 50th observance of Earth Day in Barron County. Of 56 entries received, the first-place logo was created by Kathryn Jackson of Barron. It was judged by Farm Bureau members.
Sponsors of logo contest and other upcoming activities include Jennie-O Turkey Store, WESTconsin Credit Union, Barron Electric Cooperative and Xcel Energy.
It is hoped that the other activities planned by the Farm Bureau can still take place later this year. Those activities include a renewable energy fair and an invitation to Gaylord Nelson’s daughter Tia Nelson to share Earth Day remembrances and remarks.
A press release submitted by Dale Hanson of the Barron County Farm Bureau Chapter noted, “The environmental issues that Gaylord Nelson faced in 1970 included water and air pollution, endangered wildlife, hazardous wastes and more. Fifty years later, we still face those same problems along with the realization that climate change is the greatest environmental threat we have ever faced. The effects of climate change do not come on as quickly as a pandemic; however, if we do nothing now, climate change can be equally devastating.”
