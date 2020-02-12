Farmers of the Barron County Watersheds met at Rolling Oaks Jan. 30 for their winter educational meeting.
Speakers included Jason Cavadini, agronomist at the Marshfield Ag Research Station; Jeff and Jake Lake, 2019 winners of the Leopold Conservation Award; and Logan Dwyer of Prairie Lake Township, who reported on his experiments interseeding between 60 inch corn rows and grazing cover crops.
Cavadini has demonstrated on his own farm and the UW farm that no-till practices work equally well in the heavier and poorly drained soils as full tillage. The Lakes shared their experiences and practices in building a sustainable and regenerative strategy to secure success for future generations in northern Dunn County.
Over $8,600 in rebate checks were handed out to local farmers who seeded cover crops. Coming up is the Wisconsin Cover Crop Conference in Stevens Point on Feb. 20. The Watershed group is offering scholarships to local farmers to attend and those interested should contact Craig Hamernick at 715-418-0053 as soon as possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.