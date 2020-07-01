Area growers and producers have come a long way—from roadside stands on gravel country roads scattered throughout the region, to joining forces at farmers markets now offered every day of the week except Sunday.
While not conclusive, here is a rundown of some of the farmers markets now open for the season.
• Mondays: Visit Amery or Hayward farmers markets.
In its 25th year, the Heritage farmers market at the Soo Line Park Pavilion in downtown Amery, is open Mondays from 3-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. It’s Facebook page notes, “Come experience the skill and tender loving care that go into the products available from your local farmers and producers.”
The Hayward Farmers Market is located at 15886W U.S. 63 (corner of Hwy 63 and Michigan Street, Hayward. It is a growing, vibrant, diversified market that runs every Monday, June through September, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For sale, in season, is locally grown vegetables and fruits, mushrooms, meat, eggs, jams and jellies, kimchi, coffee, soaps and lotions, plants and shrubs, honey and maple syrup, baked goods, and more. Stop in and get a taste of the north.
• Tuesdays: New this year, with no charge for vendor space, a farmers market takes place at the Village Park in Ridgeland every Tuesday from 3-7 p.m.
Vendor Kim Frandsen of Barron, who sells produce, said, “there are Amish doughnuts, street tacos, kettle corn, wood crafts, maple syrup, other crafts and more. It’s a nice crowd.”
• Wednesdays: The Rusk County Farmers Market at the corner of Hwy. 8 and East 2nd Street in Ladysmith, is open Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. It has been operating since 1990 and its season runs from mid-June to October. Call 715-532-3791 for further details.
• Thursdays: The Country Lane farmers market, at 1642 16th St., Barron, opens June 18 with hours from 2-8 p.m. In addition to produce, meats, cheese, baked goods, flowers and crafts, it features homemade ice cream, health-related booths and pressure canner testing. For more details, call 715-637-5367.
• Fridays: Open 2:30-6:30 p.m. at Village Park along Hwy. 8 is the Bruce farmers market. No further details were available.
• Saturdays: The Rice Lake Farmers market has moved to the Herberger’s parking lot at the Cedar Mall and is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. It features Amish baked goods from the Reeve Bakery of Clayton, produce, maple syrup and honey products, wellness items and perennials. For vendor information, contact market managers Barb and Henk Vandenbrink at 715-418-0372.
Also opening June 20 from 8 a.m. to noon is Cumberland farmers market located along the lake behind the Thomas St. Angelo Public Library. Contact Cara Greene at the Cumberland Chamber for more details at 715-822-3378.
Except for Sunday, any other day of the week, look for these opportunities and more to sell direct from the grower or producer, while supporting local businesses.
