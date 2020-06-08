Farm Strong signs show support
In observance of June Dairy Month and in recognition of all farmers, the Rice Lake, Barron and Prairie Farm FFA Chapters are selling Support Local Farmers yard signs.All profits from the yard signs will be used to support the student meals program at schools, including providing dairy products and/or other local products, and supporting the backpack program through the Barron Area Food Pantry.  The meal pick-up program will continue through the month of June.
 
If you would like to show your support for our local farmers, we are asking for $10 for each sign.  If you would like to purchase a sign, contact Kristin Hanson by email:  hansonk@barron.k12.wi.us, or  phone/text:  715-790-5118, or comment on the Barron FFA Facebook page. Or the Barron High School at 715-537-5627, Ext. 127. Or contact Rice Lake FFA advisor Pete Kolpack at 715-234-2181, Ext. 5442 or the Prairie Farm FFA advisor at 715-455-1861, Ext. 210 and leave a voice mail.

Chapter advisor Kristin Hanson said, "We only have 80 signs ordered so first come first serve! They will hopefully arrive next week. If demand is high, a second-order could be placed." She added, "A farmer's work never stops and we are truly thankful for them providing us with safe and high-quality food day in and day out."
 

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments