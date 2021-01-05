Trinity Lutheran Church of Rice Lake joined forces with Thrivent Financial and Kwik Trip to raise money to help families in the community with its Farm 2 Table food giveaway.
Randy Bina was in charge of the program that raised more than $600 and food pantries in Rice Lake and Cameron received checks to purchase needed items. Also, food was given away at the church to those in need and each family received a bag of hamburger, eggs, butter and a gallon of milk. Some bags were delivered to the homes. Each bag contained a prayer of blessing for each family.
Trinity is very active in helping those in our community and would like to thank all involved that helped us reach out to so many families.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.