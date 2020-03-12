The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Assn. announced this Thursday morning that it will limit attendance at girls and boys high school basketball tournaments, effective immediately. The restriction follows policies and guidelines from public health organizations in response to the coronavirus outbreak, which is now termed a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
The restriction on attendance includes the girls state basketball tournament which began this Thursday in Green Bay, the boys sectional basketball tournament games this Thursday and Saturday throughout the state, and the boys state basketball tournament slated for March 19-21 in Madison.
The guidelines for mass gatherings call for restriction of public events to 50 to 250 attendees, depending on the event and venue. At the state tournament, each team will be limited to 88 tickets. Contest officials, timer, scorekeeper, announcer, team host WIAA staff and WIAA athletic trainers will be permitted at the games.
The WIAA policy does include this Thursday night's Cameron vs. Unity boys basketball sectional semifinal game at Amery High School. Cameron High School officials said they have been given 88 tickets for fans, and those tickets will be limited to immediate family members.
In a release by Cameron Schools, it was stated, "Cameron Schools will be contacting families who are planning to attend. A list of those authorized will be at the main ticket gate, and only those cleared by the District will be allowed in. Please do not show up if you have not been contacted by the District."
Fans who had purchased tickets from Cameron High School for tonight's game are asked to wait until next week to come to the school office for a refund.
According to Cameron athletic director David Gerber, the Cameron vs. Unity game will be live-streamed on the WeAreNetwork, and the game will be broadcast on Rice Lake radio station Fox 99.1 FM.
